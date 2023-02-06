Osama Satti murder case: Court awards death sentence to two cops

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has awarded a death sentence to two cops and life sentence to three others in the Osama Satti murder case, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the additional sessions judge Zaiba Chaudhary announced the reserved verdict in Osama Satti murder case.

The court reserved the case when the trial was completed on January 31. The Osama Satti Murder case was in court for two years and one month.

Earlier on October 15, 2021, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) indicted five accused policemen in Osama Satti murder case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a check-point following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

