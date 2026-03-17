Oscar-winner Sean Penn skips ceremony, takes train to Ukraine

KYIV- Film star Sean Penn stepped out of a train carriage in central Kyiv on ​Monday, thousands of miles away from the glitz of ‌Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre where he had failed to turn up to receive his third acting Oscar hours earlier.

Penn, 65, won the Oscar for best supporting ​actor for his role in the political thriller “One Battle ​After Another”, but skipped Sunday’s ceremony to travel to ⁠meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the war-battered capital.

Ukraine’s state ​railway operator posted a short video clip of Penn getting out ​of the train in the morning, saying it had kept his trip a secret until the very last moment.

“Now we can say it officially: ​Sean Penn chose Ukraine over the Oscars!” it said on ​its Facebook page.

Zelenskiy posted a picture of him meeting the actor in the ‌presidential ⁠office in Kyiv’s barricaded government quarters.

The photo showed the black-clad president talking to Penn who was wearing a t-shirt and jeans. There were no immediate details on their conversation.

“Sean, thanks to ​you, we know ​what a ⁠true friend of Ukraine is,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app.

“You have stood with Ukraine since ​the first day of the full-scale war. This ​is still ⁠true today,” Zelenskiy added.

Penn, a long-time advocate for Ukraine, has visited the country several times during the four-year war with Russia.

He ⁠filmed a ​documentary about Russia’s invasion that premiered in ​February 2023. Sean Penn also lent Zelenskiy, a former comedian and actor, one of his ​other Oscars in 2022.

(This story has been refiled to correct the spelling of February in paragraph 10)