Oscars: Indian cinema bags 3 noms including ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’

In the recently announced Oscar nominations, Indian cinema has bagged as many as three nods including a historical one for this year’s awards favourite, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’.

The Box Office juggernaut has taken things a notch higher for the Indian film industry and grabbed a monumental nomination at the prestigious Academy Awards other than the ‘Best International Film’.

An already favourite this year at the awards ceremonies, the stomper track ‘Naatu Naatu’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum-opus ‘RRR’ is up on the race for the ‘Original Song’ and is competing against biggies like Lady Gaga and Rihanna for their hit numbers ‘Hold My Hand’ (Top Gun: Maverick) and ‘Lift Me Up’ (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) respectively.

‘Applause’ from ‘Tell it Like a Woman’ and ‘This is a Life’ (Everything Everywhere All At Once) rounds off the nominees for the category.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳 Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

Although the official Oscars entry from India, ‘Chhello Show’ failed to make the cut in the final five, running for ‘Best International Feature Film’, two of the Indian documentaries, ‘All That Breathes’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, have been nominated for ‘Best Documentary Feature Film’ and for ‘Best Documentary Short’ respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that ‘RRR’ previously claimed several big honours this year not only in India but across the globe.

The title bagged two awards in the ‘Best Foreign Language Film’ and ‘Best Song’ categories in the Critics Choice ceremony, as well as registered a historic win at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards with the groovy track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

