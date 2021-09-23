Osman Khalid Butt pays heart touching tribute to Noor Mukadam

Actor Osman Khalid Butt has remembered late Noor Mukadam in beautiful words by saying that she had a beautiful heart inside out.

He was speaking during a demonstration held against the killing of a diplomat’s daughter at the Islamabad Press Club.

“What struck me most about her was her inherent sense of kindness and goodness,” the Surkh Chandni actor said in his address. “She was pure of heart and beautiful inside out. And everyone present here, everyone who knew her personally or even interacted with her briefly can attest to that.”

He added: “Noor was the brightest and the best among us.”

On July 20, a woman in her twenties, reportedly a daughter of a former ambassador, had been put to death allegedly by her own friend in the vicinity of Kohsar police station in Islamabad.

Noor Mukadam murder: IHC hears bail plea of Zahir Jaffer’s parents

Kohsar police had confirmed the incident and said they have detained the alleged friend Zahir Jaffer, behind the murder of the former ambassador’s daughter Noor Mukadam.

The police had said one more person was injured in the event that took place at Jaffar’s residence where Mukadam went to pay him a visit.

Her killing was condemned by human and civil rights activities. Many celebrities had spoke about her killing and called for strict punishment against Zahir Jaffer.