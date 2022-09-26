Outgoing Canadian HC Wendy Gilmour calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Wendy Gilmour paid a farewell call to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News quoted ISPR Monday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields came under discussion.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked visiting dignitary for her services and appreciated her contributions to fostering strong ties between the two countries, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The visiting dignitary expressed her grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims.

Wendy Gilmour offered the full support of her country to the people of Pakistan. She also appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

COAS thanked Canada’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

