Outlawed TTP commander arrested in Bannu

BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials have arrested a commander of banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the CTD spokesperson, a TTP commander named Zargul was arrested during a raid on a tip-off. The raiding officials have also recovered explosive material and weapons from his possession.

It was learnt that the TTP commander was wanted in several cases of the CTD Bannu region. The raid was conducted in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan, CTD spokesperson added.

Earlier on December 20, CTD had foiled a major terrorism bid in Punjab’s Okara district and arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit.

The counter-terrorism department had carried out Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Okara and arrested two terrorists who were planning a terrorist act.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Rafiq and Naeem who are residents of Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan). “Firearms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists’ compound,” said the CTD spokesperson.

The explosives were stored for sabotage activities in the peaceful district.

A case had been registered against the alleged terrorists arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

