Over 1.1mn Pakistanis got jobs overseas in last 3 years, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: Over 1.1 million Pakistanis got jobs overseas in the first three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis informed Senate on Friday.

In a written reply during the question hour in the Senate, the ministry said as many as 6,24000 people got jobs in Saudi Arabia, while 2,92000 people left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for employment during the first three years of the incumbent government.

More than 77,000 people got jobs in Oman, more than 64,000 in Oman, over 19,000 in Bahrain and more than 13,000 Pakistanis were employed during the last three years.

Over 6,000 Pakistani got jobs in Iraq, more than 2,000 in China and the United Kingdom, while more than 1,000 countrymen got employment in the United States.

As many as 288 Pakistan left for Turkey for employment, the reply submitted by the Overseas Ministry read.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched Sohni Dharti Remittance Programme for overseas Pakistanis aimed at encouraging the use of formal channels for remittances.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister had emphasized on incentivizing overseas Pakistanis and providing them VIP treatment for their remittances.

PM Khan had said that the programme was launched to reward overseas Pakistanis points against the remittances they send through the legal channels.

