Over 1,000 Sindh policemen on standby ahead of PTI’s long march

KARACHI: Over 1,000 Sindh police personnel have been placed on standby to counter Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march to Islamabad, which will begin on Friday, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the authorities have ordered the young policemen, training at Razaqabad Center, to remain on standby ahead of PTI’s long march.

The police personnel – who were ordered to gather in the ground – will be sent to Islamabad by train to aid the federal police in countering the demonstration.

It is pertinent to mention here that Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan announced that he decided to start long march on Friday.

Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference in Lahore today, said that he has decided to start the anti-government long march on Friday at 11:00 am. “The long march will be started from Liberty Chowk of Lahore,” he announced.

“This long march is not for doing politics as we are fighting for the future of the country. We will head towards Islamabad with the nation from GT Road.”

Khan said, “It is beyond politics as we are fighting for real independence. The jihad for real independence will decide our fate. We have to decide now whether we have to get rid of these thieves or be their slaves.”

The PTI chief clarified that there was no timeframe for the conclusion of the upcoming long march. “I am claiming now that it will be the largest-ever march of history.”

