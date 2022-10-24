PTI’s expected long march: Sindh police, FC contingents reach Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Additional contingents of Sindh police and Frontier Corps (FC) have reached Islamabad ahead of the expected long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Monday.

The contingents comprising 6,000 officials of the Sindh police and FC have arrived in Islamabad and were given accommodation at Police Line Headquarters, sources told ARY News.

It was learnt that 90 platoons of FC and 2,667 Sindh police personnel reached Islamabad to perform security duties ahead of PTI long march.

READ: MAULANA FAZLUR REHMAN SAYS ‘STRATEGY FINALISED TO DEAL WITH PTI LONG MARCH’

Some FC personnel were staying at Faisal Masjid’s yard while other contingents of the paramilitary troops were staying at Haji Camp, sources added.

Earlier on October 11, the federal cabinet approved funding of Rs41 billion to the Interior Ministry to possibly halt the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

The cabinet approved the summary in a session chaired by the Prime Minister. The cabinet issued the fund to halt the possible PTI-long march toward the federal cabinet.

READ: IMRAN KHAN PUTS FAITH IN COURTS TO NULLIFY ECP’S TOSHAKHANA VERDICT



Yesterday, PTI chief Imran Khan said that his political party will hold long march with full preparations this time and it will be the largest long march in the history of Pakistan.

Khan said that he is expected to unveil the date of the PTI long march by Thursday. He was of the view that the decision of early elections is in the national interest.

He said that the ruling parties could not stop the mass movement of the PTI. He said that the ruling parties even failed to achieve anything in the recent by-elections despite using state resources.

Comments