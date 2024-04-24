Over 100,000 register for CM Punjab’s motorcycle scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s scheme to provide motorcycles to students on interest-free installments received an overwhelming response, with over 100,000 students registering on the portal, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) received around 16,000 online applications on the online portal. The PITB records showed that over 13,000 students have applied for petrol bikes while 3,800 for electric motorcycles.

The students from Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi are eligible to apply before the April 29 deadline in initial phase.

The students can acquire petrol motorcycles and electric bikes through easy monthly installment plans with the Punjab government providing the down payment.

The provincial government will also pay the markup in monthly installments.

It is pertinent to mention here that CM Maryam Nawaz launched the project for the provision of 20,000 bikes under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative on April 12.

With this initiative of CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, the students can acquire motorcycles and e-bikes through easy monthly installment plans with male students have the option to pay Rs 11,676 per month, while female students can avail the offer at Rs 7,325 per month.

Notably, in Lahore, motorcycles will be distributed based on the population density of each district, ensuring equitable access for students across the region.

The deadline for submitting applications to avail of the bikes has been set for April 29, 2024. Interested students can apply through the Punjab government’s official website.