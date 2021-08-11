Over 12,000 mobile phones snatched in Karachi during Jan-July 2021: report

KARACHI: The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) on Wednesday released a report on street crimes committed in Karachi in the first 7 months of the ongoing year, ARY News reported.

According to statistics available with ARY News, overall 27,000 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, while 12,471 Karachiites were deprived of their mobile phones by street criminals.

At least 949 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city between January to July 2021.

The report reveals that snatching and stealing of two-wheeler vehicles remained higher in the city in the last month as over 4000 bikes were stolen or snatched in the month of July 2021.

Overall, 2091 incidents of a citizen being deprived of their mobiles phones from the city reported in the past month, while 160 four-wheelers had been snatched or stolen in the outgoing month.

It is pertinent to mention here that the city is facing an alarming increase in the menace of street crime.

In a shocking incident reported yesterday, street criminals tortured and looted a citizen on a motorcycle without any fear at the busy University Road of Karachi.

The incident reportedly took place at the University Road near Safari Park. It showed that four street criminals on two motorcycles surrounded a citizen and kept torturing him.

A citizen had captured the video of the incident through his mobile phone who was also travelling on the same road. Nobody on the road has come to assist the helpless citizen nor has any police official arrived at the scene.