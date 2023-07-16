Over 15,000 Pakistanis detained in Libyan jails await govt’s help

More than 15,000 Pakistanis who are detained in Libyan jails for seven months are waiting for the government’s help, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Pakistani nationals who were trying to cross into Europe are detained in Libyan jails.

In a video that went viral on social media, a prisoner revealed that several prisoners are sick and some of them are in critical condition.

He said that kids are also among the other prisoners and they neither have any access to medicine nor food which is life-threatening.

Human smugglers brought them here in the hope to cross into Europe but they were left in Libya and were later detained by the Libyan authorities, he added.

The prisoner appealed to PM Shehbaz Sharif to help them otherwise they would die in jail. The Justice help line ambassador Mian Mobeen Akhtar also appealed to the government to take measures for their immediate release.

Read more: Over 2000 Pakistanis detained in Libyan jails

Earlier it was reported that over two thousand Pakistanis who were attempting to move to Italy illegally were detained in Libyan jails.

Speaking to ARY News, Ihsan Ullah whose brother is arrested in a Libyan jail, said a huge number of Pakistani nationals have tried to move to Italy illegally recently.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a horrific incident, an Italy-bound fishing trawler reportedly carrying at least 800 people — including hundreds of Pakistanis — capsized off Greece. Only 104 people are known to have survived and the chance of finding more survivors was seen as virtually nil.