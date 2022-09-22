Over 21,000 flood affectees take refuge at 19 Navy campsites: NFRCC

Pakistan Navy’s four flood relief centres and 18 central collection points have collected and distributed over 1668 tonnes of food, 5775 tents, and 7,21,223 litres of mineral water among flood-affected people, ARY News reported.

According to the National Flood Relief Coordination Centre (NFRCC), 21,305 people have taken refuge in 19 Navy camps. Response teams of the Pakistan Army rescued at least 15,485 people, the NFRCC told.

The emergency response teams are equipped with 53 motorized boats and two hovercrafts, while two helicopters are busy in relief operations throughout Sindh.

The NFRCC said a total of 475 people were rescued via 65 flights of the Navy helicopters, also distributing 4923 ration bags using it.

Pakistan Navy also established 77 medical camps that have treated over 81,527 patients so far, the NFRCC told.

