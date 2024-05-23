web analytics
Over 30,000 sacrificial animals arrive in Karachi Cattle Market

KARACHI: More than 30,000 sacrificial animals from different parts of the country have arrived in Karachi’s largest cattle market established at Northern Bypass.

The influx of sacrificial animals, including cows, bulls, and goats, from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan has commenced for Eidul Adha 2024.

Also, more than 100 camels from Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawab Shah) arrived in the Cattle Market and different breeds of camels including Lari, Sindhi, Thari, Sakra, Pahari, and Desi were brought into the cattle market.

Adjacent to the block for camels, a special enclosure for goats has been set up where goats from Mirpur Khas and Nawab Shah are available.

As Eidul Adha approaches, buyers from different parts of the city head towards the largest temporary cattle market located at the Northern Bypass, Karachi.

Sacrificial animals have started arriving from various cities across the country majorly from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, and Balochistan.

According to the cattle market management, specially equipped sheds have started to be installed in the VIP blocks in the cattle market, where the arrival of high-breed cattle has also started.

A special environment is being provided for the cattle in the VIP blocks while facilities are also being provided for the buyers.

Police personnel and patrolling mobiles have been deployed on the main roads leading to the cattle market along with temporary check posts to provide security to the buyers.

Police patrolling is initiated on the roads coming from Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsanabad, Surjani, and SITE Super Highway, ensuring security during the day and night for the citizens.

