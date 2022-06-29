Over 45 planes affected by bird strikes in Pakistan this year: report

KARACHI: As many as 48 planes of foreign and national airlines had been affected by bird strikes from January 2022 to May 2022, and several of them were damaged causing huge financial losses to the airlines, ARY News reported.

According to a report released by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), National and foreign airlines faced massive financial losses due to bird strikes on aircraft inside Pakistan’s airspace in last five years followed by a lack of cleanliness and delay in installation of the bird control system at airports.

As per stats, overall 662 bird strike incidents were reported in Pakistan between January 2018 – May 2022.

Most incidents were reported from Lahore Allama Iqbal International Airport (198) followed by Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport where 192 planes were affected by bird strikes.

Over 100 cases were reported in Islamabad, 53 in Sialkot, 40 in Peshawar, 26 in Multan and 17 in Quetta.

