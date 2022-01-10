Over 5.6mln children vaccinated in Punjab schools

LAHORE: More than 5.6 million children have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in schools across Punjab, Education Minister Murad Raas said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “91% children in Public schools have been vaccinated and 87% children in Private schools have been vaccinated. We along with Health Department are moving full speed ahead.”

All government and private schools across Punjab reopened last Friday after winter vacations. The winter break in private, as well as public schools started on Dec 23.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had advised all the provinces to push forward the holidays to January so that students could be inoculated in schools. But the educational institutions in Sindh began their vacations from Dec 20 while those in Punjab closed for winter break from Dec 23.

