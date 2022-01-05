Who will receive booster shots? Punjab govt issues guidelines

LAHORE: Punjab health department has issued a policy identifying people who could receive booster shots of the COVID vaccine amid a surge in Omicron cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the guidelines issued by Punjab’s primary and secondary healthcare department, the booster shots will be administered to three groups.

Those above the age of 30 years, health professionals working at hospitals and medical facilities, and people having less immunity.

Those getting the booster shot, according to the health ministry, should have received the COVID vaccination six months prior to it while those who recovered from COVID could get the third shot after 28 days.

It further shared that Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pfizer, and Moderna will be administered during the booster shots.

Amidst the threat of transmission of new Covid strain ‘Omicron’ to Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved a booster jab for people to strengthen their protection against the new variant.

The NCOC emphasised that Omicron variant is spreading fast across the globe and only protection against it is vaccination, calling for implementation of the basic SOPs, including mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing.

It decided to take strict measures regarding the obligatory vaccination regime with inoculation teams to be deployed at various public spots to vaccinate individuals against the coronavirus.

