Over 50 rounded up after Rahim Yar Khan temple riot

RAHIM YAR KHAN: More than 50 people allegedly involved in Thursday’s vandalism at a Hindu temple in Bhong village, Rahim Yar Khan have been arrested.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle. He said the people involved in the brazen incident of the vandalism at the temple were arrested with the examination of footage.

“It is up to the state to ensure the protection of worship places of all religions,” he maintained, vowing measures to bring closure to such incidents.

رحیم یار خان میں مندر کی توڑ پھوڑ کے شرمناک واقعے میں ملوث 50 سے زائد افراد کو اب تک ویڈیو فوٹیجز کے تجزیے کے بعد گرفتار کیا جا چکا ہے تمام مذاہب کی عبادت گاہوں کی حفاظت ریاست کی ذمہ داری ہے، ایسے واقعات کا مکمل خاتمہ یقینی بنایا جائےگا مندر کی بحالی کا کام بھی تیزی سےجاری ہے!! pic.twitter.com/uXTHUb4sQn — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) August 7, 2021

Moreover, the chief minister said work on the rehabilitation of the temple is ongoing at a fast pace.

READ: SC ORDERS QUICK ARREST OF THOSE WHO RAVAGED RAHIM YAR KHAN TEMPLE

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) ordered that not only the perpetrators behind vandalising the Hindu temple in Bhong be instantly arrested but made to pay for its rehabilitation.

The top court reprimanded the police SHO for arresting the eight-year-old kid and instructed the police to remove him from his post. What does a eight-year-old know of the religion, the chief justice inquired, asking if the police don’t have children of their own?