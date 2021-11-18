Over 50 shops, warehouses gutted in Victoria Market fire, say officials

KARACHI: More than 50 shops and warehouses were gutted in a huge fire in Saddar’s Victoria Market, officials of the fire department said Thursday.

They said the cooling process that continued throughout the night has been completed.

The fire broke out on the top floor (fifth) of the Victoria Market, adjacent to the Zainab Market, on Abdullah Haroon Road at around 11.30am. It was put out after hectic efforts lasting several hours.

Officials said the floor mainly comprised of godowns housing winter clothes. Though the exact cause of the blaze has not yet been determined, they believed that an electric short-circuit might have started the fire.

This was the second major fire incident in Saddar in less than a week as on Nov 14 hundreds of shops were destroyed in the Saddar Cooperative Market blaze.

Around 600 shops were gutted in the fire, the officials had said.