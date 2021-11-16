Underground oil pipeline catches fire in Karachi, 6 hurt, 2 vehicles gutted

KARACHI: An underground oil pipeline leak resulted in a huge fire in Karachi’s Korangi in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving at least six people injured, reported ARY News.

According to police and firemen, oil leaking from the underground pipeline of an oil refinery in Korangi Industrial Area caught fire, as a result of which six people, including a security guard, suffered burn wounds and two vehicles were gutted.

The blaze has been extinguished, they said, adding that three fire tenders took part in the firefighting operation. The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

On Sunday, around 35 shops in the Saddar Cooperative Market were gutted when a massive fire broke out. The fire erupted in a shop located on the ground floor and rapidly spread to the first floor.

No one was hurt in the incident as the market was closed on account of weekend.

