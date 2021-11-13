Fire erupts in Karachi residential building’s basement, five injured

KARACHI: At least five people suffered burn wounds when a fire erupted in the basement of a residential building in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal on Friday night, ARY News reported.

According to firemen, the fire broke out in the basement of a residential building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s Block 1. On getting information, a fire tender reached the site and put out the flames.

Five people, mostly security guards, got wounded in the fire incident, they said, adding a short-circuit possibly caused the blaze but the exact cause is being probed.

In a separate incident, a fire erupted at a factory near the port city’s Fish Harbour. Firefighters said the blaze has been controlled to a large extent but not yet completely put out.

On Oct 17, a ferocious blaze had broken out in a cracker warehouse following a horrific explosion in the Saddar area of the port city. The loud explosions of fireworks stored in the godown caused panic and fear among area residents.

At least four cars were gutted in the fire. However, no loss of life was reported.

