Video: Fire breaks out in parking area, 3 vehicles gutted

KARACHI: Three coasters were gutted in a fire that broke out in a parking area underneath the Liaquatabad No.10 flyover in Karachi on Saturday.

According to the fire department, the blaze erupted in a garbage heap and spread to three nearby parked vehicles in no time.

The vehicles were completely destroyed in the blaze that was later put out.

Three fire trucks took part in the firefighting operation.

On Oct 17, a ferocious blaze had broken out in a cracker warehouse following a horrific explosion in the Saddar area of the port city. The loud explosions of fireworks stored in the godown caused panic and fear among area residents.

At least four cars were gutted in the fire. However, no loss of life was reported.

