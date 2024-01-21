Over 55,000 cases pending before Supreme Court

ISLAMABAB: The number of pending cases before the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan is more than 55,000 as of 16th December 2023, a report issued by the apex court read, ARY News reported.

According to a quarterly report (from 17th September 2023 to 17th December 2023), the top court of the country has disposed of 859 during the period. The report, issued under Article 19-A which guarantees right to information, read that the number of pending cases was 56,503 on 17th September 2023 and dropped to 55,644 on 17th December 2023.

The SC disposed of 859 cases in the three months.

The apex court is issuing a quarterly report for the first time under Article 19-A. “Access to information is the right of every citizen under Article 19A,” the SC maintained

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa vowed to formulate a “comprehensive policy” on fixation of pending cases and formation of benches.

The development was shared by Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Chairman Hassan Raza Pasha while addressing a press conference after a meeting with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa Senior Puisne Judge Justice Sardar Tariq Masood.

The apex court judges had summoned representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to discuss issues related to formation of benches, pending cases, speedy administration of justice, and fixation and hearing of cases.