Several Karachi SHOs blacklisted

KARACHI: In the wake of significant changes within the Sindh Police, the authorities decided to blacklist over 65 Station House officers (SHOs) from different police stations across Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, lists have been prepared at the Karachi Police Headquarters where the performance of all officers and personnel in each district has been reviewed.

After the review of the performance report, the higher authorities decided to blacklist over 65 police station chiefs across all three zones in Karachi.

Officials stated that action will be taken against police station chiefs who are found to be involved with smuggling mafia, organized crime, and other illegal activities.

Last week, Sindh police conducted an operation at Karachi’s Bilal colony and arrested four suspected individuals.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in his statement claimed that all four arrested individuals was involved in street crime activities in the metropolis.

“The suspects used to open fire, if the victim resisted during robbery, and often used police caps during their criminal activities,” SSP maintained.

The accused had also robbed Special Branch official Tanveer, and snatched his mobile phone, official weapon and flee from the scene.

Tanveer’s mobile phone has also been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

SSP further added that the culprits used to sell the stolen mobile phones to Jehanzaib for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, adding that the buyer – an IT expert – used to change the IMEI [International Mobile Equipment Identity] of the stolen mobile phones.