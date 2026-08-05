Over-70 Workers Face Exit From Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Social Affairs issued a circular to all cooperative societies and unions regarding the regulation of the status of employees who are above 70 years old.

Sources from the ministry stated that the circular instructs cooperative societies to quickly compile a list of employees over 70 years of age and to take the necessary measures to terminate their services in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations and decisions, while ensuring the disbursement of their financial dues, including their indemnity.

Sources said the ministry obligated the cooperative societies to submit a statement containing the names of the employees whose services will be terminated within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of the issuance of the circular.

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Sources pointed out that compliance with the circular is within the framework of supporting job localization plans, empowering national talent, and raising the efficiency and sustainability of work in cooperative societies in the interest of the public.