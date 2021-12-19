Over half of Afghan population facing food shortage: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that over half of the Afghan population is facing a food shortage, which needed to be averted, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In his welcome address during the 17th extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, he said we should create a vehicle within the OIC to channel immediate and sustained humanitarian and financial support to the Afghan people including the pledges from the OIC and other donors.

FM Qureshi said we should agree to increase investment for the Afghan people bilaterally or through the OIC in areas such as education, health, technical and vocational skills to the Afghan youth.

A group of experts comprising the OIC, the UN and international financial institutions be established to consider ways and means to facilitate Afghan access to the legitimate banking system and ease the liquidity challenge of Afghan people.

We should focus on enhancing food security of the Afghan people and the Islamic organization of food security must lead this effort.

Read more: OIC chief urges member countries for humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we should engage with the Afghan authorities to help meet the expectations of the international community regarding political and social inclusivity, respect for human rights especially of women and girls and combating terrorism.

Alluding to the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the threat of economic meltdown there, the Foreign Minister said this is a moment to extend a collective helping hand and not withhold support.

He said that Pakistan concurred with the United Nations Secretary-General that humanitarian assistance is provided without conditions.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!