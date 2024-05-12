Overbilling: FIA to ‘probe’ assets of LESCO officers, staff

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to expand the investigation into overbilling by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that, FIA has decided to probe the assets held by the LESCO officers, staff, their lifestyle and monetary matters. The sources also claimed that LESCO officers will be bound to give details on the proscribed proforma.

Meanwhile, the sources within LESCO said the decision to compile the record has been taken in connection with the privatization of the entity.

They further said the details of the assets are shown in the returns every year by the LESCO officials and there is nothing to hide.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) reached an agreement to settle the overbilling issue.

As per the settlement, the LESCO administration would end overbilling phase-wise in three months, the FIA officials said, and added electric meters of the pending connections would be replaced in the same period.

The FIA and LESCO remained at odds on the overbilling issue.

Earlier, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ‘barred’ its revenue officers from appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) team in an overbilling probe.