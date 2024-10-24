Overseas Pakistanis our asset: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed the newly appointed community and labor welfare attachés at Pakistani missions abroad to always keep the country’s interests in mind, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the group of the attaches at the PM House, the prime minister directed them to make vigorous efforts to promote Pakistan’s image abroad. He also directed to work diligently to find employment opportunities for skilled workers from Pakistan.

“I am confident that your appointment has taken place through a highly transparent process,” PM Shehbaz said.

PM Shehbaz said that the welfare of the overseas Pakistani community should be their top priority. “Overseas Pakistanis who are bringing valuable foreign exchange worth billions of dollars to Pakistan are our assets,” he said.

The prime minister directed the newly appointed attaches to also seek opportunities to bring business and investment to Pakistan. The officials briefed the prime minister about their action plans related to their respective stations. PM Shehbaz expressed his best wishes for the officials.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, and other senior government officials.

