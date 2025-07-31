Why did Ozzy Osbourne apologize to Black Sabbath member before death?

Hard rock legend Ozzy Osbourne had apologised to guitarist Zakk Wylde of Black Sabbath in his final text before death.

Days after the tragic death of Ozzy Osbourne, which followed his final performance with his fellow Black Sabbath members in Birmingham, the heavy metal band’s longtime guitarist, Zakk Wylde, revealed that the ‘Prince of Darkness’ had sent him an apology text after his farewell show.

In an interview with a digital publication, Wylde shared, “The last text I got from Oz was saying, ‘Zakky, sorry, it was like a madhouse back there. I didn’t see you.’ He goes, ‘Thanks for everything.'”

“It was just us talking, saying, ‘I love you, buddy.’ That was it,” Wylde added.

The guitarist mentioned that he had expected to see the legend around, after the final live performance in his hometown, Birmingham’s Villa Park soccer stadium, but that unfortunately never happened. “Seeing Oz onstage when Sabbath got done, that’s the last time I saw him,” Wylde recalled.

“Oz was just the best. I have my father, who was a World War II veteran, and then Ozzy, who was almost like an older brother,” he said of the icon, adding that Osbourne was also the godfather of his oldest son.

Notably, the Osbourne family confirmed the death of Ozzy, 76, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, on July 22.

