P2istheName’s tragic passing: What we know so far

Popular YouTuber P2istheName, whose real name was Philip Enewally, has sadly passed away at the age of 26.

The news has shocked his fans and the YouTube gaming community. Known for his high-energy gaming content, P2istheName built a strong following with his walkthrough videos of games like Fortnite and the NBA 2K series.

He had also recently started his own clothing brand, Don’t Mind Us.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of P2istheName, stating that he passed away on Friday.

His place of death was listed as “the mail room,” believed to be in his residential building. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

P2istheName’s journey as a content creator was filled with dedication and passion. He started YouTube after saving money from his job and later left school to focus on his growing channel.

His engaging personality and exciting videos helped him gain a large fanbase. He often spoke about his ability to lift people’s spirits through his content, saying he loved making people laugh and feel happy.

P2istheName faced challenges in life, including losing his mother to breast cancer when he was 12. He was raised by his father, a probation officer, who initially wanted him to focus on education but later supported his YouTube career.

Born on 23 April 1998, P2istheName grew up near Los Angeles and attended La Mirada High School.

P2istheName had fond memories of visiting Cerritos Park East and the Cerritos Library, which he called “the greatest library in the world.” He credited the library as the place that inspired him to become a YouTuber.

In one of his last videos, P2istheName shared that he was planning to move from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Georgia.

Philip Enewally’s passing has left fans heartbroken, with many remembering him as a talented and energetic creator who made gaming fun for so many people.