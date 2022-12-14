PA dissolution: Hamza Shahbaz reaches London to meet Nawaz Sharif

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached London, ARY News reported.

During his tour, the former Punjab chief minister is due to hold meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Hamza Shahbaz is expected to stay in London for a week and meet other leaders of PML-N.

Hamza’s London visit comes at a time when the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has threatened to dissolve the Punjab Assembly with PTI Chairman Imran Khan expected to announce a date for the dissolution of the provincial assemblies in the end of this month.

Earlier, it emerged that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi had advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to delay the Punjab Assembly dissolution.

CM Pervaiz Elahi suggested delaying the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly for at least three months so that development projects to be completed and it will be a better decision.

Sources say that Imran Khan is sticking to his position that immediate elections are the only solution to the problems facing the country.

