PAA shares updates about new airports in Pakistan

The Pakistan Airpots Authority (PAA) has shared updates about the progress on the new airports across country, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

As per details, the feasibility study for a new airport in Mirpur is reportedly in its final stages, while land acquisition is actively underway for the proposed airport in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I. Khan), the sources revealed.

In Sukkur, authorities are deliberating between constructing a new airport or expanding the existing one. Officials from the Pakistan Airports Authority have briefed Members of Parliament from the Sukkur region on the available options.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Defence has directed the PAA to facilitate the resumption of commercial flights at Hyderabad Airport. However, sources noted that the airport’s current runway is relatively short, limiting its operations to smaller aircraft.

Plans are also being considered to establish a pilot training school at Hyderabad Airport, signaling a potential step forward in aviation education and capacity building.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government decided to build an airport in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on the demand of overseas Pakistanis.

Building an airport in AJK was a long-standing demand of overseas Pakistanis.

In this context, a letter from British Members of Parliament of Kashmiri origin also surfaced, supporting the demand.

British MPs had written to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging the construction of the airport.

In Islamabad, the Airports Authority has published an advertisement to hire a consultancy firm for the project.