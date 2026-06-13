Packaged milk, baby formula may get more expensive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A whopping 18% sales tax has been imposed on hundreds of commodities sold in retail packaging across the country, including packaged milk for children, ARY News reported.

Milk and Dairy Products

The commodities, including packaged milk, infant formula, and other dairy products, will now face an 18% sales tax.

Commodities Sold in Branded Packaging

Food items sold in branded packaging—including ghee, sweets, cooking oil, pasta, and sausages—will also be charged an 18% sales tax.

Agricultural and Household Goods

Furthermore, an 18% sales tax has been levied on agricultural pesticides sold in retail packaging, disinfectants, household plastic products, kitchenware, storage items, women’s handbags, suitcases, and other travel goods.

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Bathroom Fittings and Footwear

Moreover, all types of footwear, bathroom fittings, and sanitary wear will now attract the 18% sales tax.