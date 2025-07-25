PAF successfully conducts rescue mission in GB flood-hit areas 

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully completed a rescue mission in Gilgit-Baltistan, safely evacuating stranded tourists and locals amid severe flash flooding after a cloudburst.

According to the details, a PAF C-130 aircraft carried out the mission and transported a total of 125 individuals to safety. The aircraft landed at Qadri Base at 7:55 AM, where the passengers were boarded.

Among those rescued were 82 civilians, 25 personnel from the Pakistan Army, and 18 from the Pakistan Air Force.

The C-130 aircraft departed from Qadri Base at 8:52 AM and successfully landed at Noor Khan Airbase, completing the operation without incident.

The Pakistan Armed Forces and local administration continue to remain on high alert and stand fully prepared to assist and serve the public in times of crisis.

Earlier, GB govt spokesperson Faizullah Firaq confirmed that at least nine people lost their lives in the ongoing flood emergency in Gilgit-Baltistan, including two women and two children.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson confirmed that 10 to 12 individuals remain missing as search operations continue in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The floods have caused widespread devastation, destroying more than 500 houses and over 12 kilometers of roads.

Twenty-seven bridges and 22 vehicles have also been swept away by the raging floodwaters. Additionally, several shops and livestock shelters have been destroyed, while thousands of feet of timber have been carried off by the torrents.