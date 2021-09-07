PAF prepared to thwart any challenge, says air chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu has said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is aware of the changing situation in the region and is fully prepared to defend the integrity and dignity of Pakistan.

Pakistan Air Force is celebrating September 07 as Martyrs’ Day at all its airbases and installations across the country. The day started with special prayers and recitation of the Quran for the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars and all civilians, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland since the inception of Pakistan.

Addressing the main event of the series at the Air Headquarters Islamabad, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu paid rich tribute to all the heroes of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) who always responded to the call of the nation with unparalleled bravery and put others ahead for a great cause.

On the occasion of this special day, he also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris who sacrificed their lives for independence and assured the Kashmiri brothers and sisters of moral, political and diplomatic support.

To pay homage to the martyrs, the air chief laid a wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha. The event was attended by a large number of Principal Staff Officers, Officers, Airmen and Civilians.

Earlier, on the occasion of this historic day, Air Vice Marshal Zaeem Afzal, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command had laid a wreath at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan Haider) in Karachi and offered Fateh.