PAF training aircraft crash lands in Mardan

MARDAN: Pakistan Airforce (PAF) trainee aircraft on Wednesday made a crash landing in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

According to PAF officials, the aircraft made an emergency landing in the fields near Mardan.

Both the pilots of the aircraft remained safe, while no human loss was reported.

Earlier, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft crashed near Minawali during routine training.

The PAF statement had said that the incident happened during a routine training mission, adding that no loss of life was reported.

“The pilot ejected safely. No loss of life or property reported on ground,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Air Headquarters had constituted a committee to find out the causes behind the jet crash incident.

