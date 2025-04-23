web analytics
Pahalgam Attack: Indian media indulges in false propaganda against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Following an alleged attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as usual, Indian media has started to fabricate and spread false propaganda.

On Tuesday afternoon, an alleged attack on tourists took place in Pahalgam area of IIOJK.

Indian media and especially social media accounts linked to Indian intelligence RAW started spewing venom against Pakistan immediately after the attack.

Sources said that in the attack non-Muslims were targeted with a specific motive, state media Associated Press Of Pakistan reported.

Sources also said that traditionally, India wants to divert the world’s attention from the security situation in IIOJK which was beyond the control of the Indian government by creating a false flag drama during the visit of a foreign leader or on an important occasion.

The sources pointed out that it was no coincidence that the alleged attack on tourists in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was carried out at a time when the US Vice President was also visiting India.

Even before this, Modi has been creating a false flag operation several times to gain political advantage and cover up his failures.

The sources further said that Indian government and the Indian army have completely failed due to their brutal policies in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More: Pakistan expresses concern over Pahalgam incident in IIOJK

Meanwhile, Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the loss of lives of tourists in Pahalgam in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The attack in Pahalgam, a popular destination in the scenic, mountainous region, claimed at least 26 lives.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office, Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased in IIOJK.

