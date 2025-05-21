Paige Spiranac roasts Marvel hero over painfully slow golf game

Former professional golfer and social media personality Paige Spiranac recently shared a humorous yet pointed critique of actor Chris Pratt’s pace on the golf course.

According to Talk Sport, during a celebrity Ryder Cup-style event at the Genesis Invitational, where Spiranac was paired with singer Nick Jonas, she described Chris Pratt as “super nice” but “unbelievably slow,” stating he might be the slowest golfer she’s ever played with.

Spiranac recounted that Pratt’s penchant for storytelling and engaging with the crowd caused significant delays, with their group falling four holes behind in a nine-hole match.

She humorously recalled, “He’d tell, like, these amazing stories, and we were like, hit the golf ball!”

Known for her advocacy against slow play in golf, Paige Spiranac has often addressed the issue in her commentary.

She believes that prolonged play disrupts the game’s flow and can be frustrating for fellow players.

Her candid remarks about Chris Pratt underscore her commitment to maintaining a brisk pace on the course.

Beyond calling out celebrities, Paige Spiranac continues to educate fans on golf’s finer details.

She recently clarified a common misconception about the PGA Championship, explaining that it’s organised by the PGA of America, not the PGA Tour.

“The PGA Tour is for touring pros—the big names. The PGA of America is made up of teaching pros—the ones helping you fix your slice on Saturdays,” she noted.

Whether she’s highlighting issues like slow play or demystifying the sport’s intricacies, Paige Spiranac remains a prominent and influential voice in the golf community.

Earlier, Chris Pratt stirred debate among fans after sharing a Mother’s Day tribute that praised his current wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, while completely ignoring his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

On Sunday, 11 May, Mother’s Day, Chris Pratt posted a message on Instagram praising Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he shares three children: Kyla, four, Eloise, two, and five-month-old Ford.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star wrote: “How do moms do it? Seriously. It’s like running a circus, a hospital, and a five-star kitchen all at once. Our kids hit the jackpot with you, and so did I. We love you. Happy Mother’s Day, Chief!”

While many followers admired the heartfelt message, others criticised Chris Pratt for not mentioning Anna Faris, the mother of his first child, Jack, who is now 12 years old.