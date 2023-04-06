Pak army determined to support just cause of Kashmiris: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said that Pakistan army is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris, ARY News reported quoted Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR)on Thursday.

According to Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the COAD visited forward areas along Line of Control (LOC) today. He was briefed on the situation along the LOC and operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

The army chief also met with officers and troops on the forward positions. He emphasized upon troops to extend all out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

COAS Asim Munir appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness and high state of morale.

He further said that Pakistan Army is resolved to defend sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat and is determined to support just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions.

Earlier, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the Khuzdar and Basima areas of Balochistan.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir was briefed on the prevailing security situation and the formation’s operational preparedness along with measures being taken to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

“We are aware of the nefarious designs of external enemies of Pakistan to disturb the hard-earned peaceful environment in Balochistan,” COAS remarked.

