Pak Army holds war exercises amid hightened tensions with India

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army’s war exercises continue in the wake of the Indian false flag Pahalgam attack, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), state-run Radio Pakistan reported, citing security sources.

According to Radio Pakistan, both light and heavy modern weaponry — including tanks, artillery, and infantry units are participating in the exercises. The military exercises are being conducted in Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, and other areas, sources revealed.

The exercises include practical demonstration of modern weaponry in view of war strategy. Officers and soldiers are actively showcasing their professional capabilities during the drills.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain resolute in defending the motherland against any aggression, they said. “Officers and Jawans of the Pakistan Armed Forces are prepared to render sacrifices for the security and defense of the country”.

Security sources said the primary objective of these war exercises is to deliver a strong and decisive response to any aggression from the enemy. They emphasized that Pakistan Army remains fully prepared at all times to give a crushing reply to any hostile action.

Earlier, on the night of April 29/30, four Indian Rafale jets conducted patrolling within Indian geographical boundaries in the airspace over occupied Kashmir. Pakistan Air Force promptly detected the movement of Indian fighter jets and responded immediately. Indian jets became flustered and retreated owing to the timely and prompt action by the PAF.

Security sources emphasized that Pakistan’s armed forces are fully alert and prepared to deliver a befitting reply to any act of aggression by India.