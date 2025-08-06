Pak Army Major among three martyred in Mastung IED blast: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of Pakistan Army including a Major embraced martyrdom while 4 Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in Mastung District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“On night 5/6 August 2025, terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan, targeted a Security Forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Mastung District,” the military’s media wing stated.

“Resultantly, three brave sons of soil including 31-year-old Maj Muhammad Rizwan Tahir (Resident of Narowal District) along with 37-years-old Naik Ibni Amin (resident of Swabi District) and 33-years-old Lance Naik Muhammad Younas (resident of Karak District) paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat”.

Major Rizwan Shaheed was a brave officer, who participated in numerous counter terrorism operations and always led his troops from the front, according to ISPR.

“In the ensuing sanitization of the area, four Indian sponsored terrorists were located and killed,” the ISPR added. “Sanitization operation would continue to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve”.

Read More: Two Pak Army soldiers martyred, three Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Mastung IBO: ISPR

Earlier, two soldiers of Pakistan Army including a Major embraced martyrdom while three Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Mastung District of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“On 23 July 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Mastung District, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Hindustan,” the military’s media wing stated.

During the conduct of operation, security forces troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly, three terrorists were killed.