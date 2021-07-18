Pak Army soldier martyred in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Senai Narai, South Waziristan District, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Sunday.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in Senai Narai, South Waziristan District, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During intense exchange of fire with terrorists, Sepoy Junaid, age 20 years, resident of Balakot, District Mansehra embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said a search operation was carried out to apprehend the perpetrators.

On July 15, a Pakistan Army officer and a soldier had been martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Balochistan’s Pasni.

The military’s media wing said terrorists targeted security forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni. Two servicemen, identified as Capt Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, embraced martyrdom, it added.

“Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” it said, reiterating the security forces’ determination to neutralising such nefarious designs at all costs.