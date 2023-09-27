Pak Army to play its role in ensuring peace in KP: COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Wednesday that the Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to provide a secure environment for economic development, ARY News quoted ISPR.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir visited Peshawar today and chaired the meeting of the Apex Committee.

During the Apex Committee meeting, the army chief was briefed about the overall security situation including initiatives against smuggling, hoarding and drug trafficking.

The participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions and people are united for the protection of life and property of citizens. Participants also paid rich tribute to the Shuhada and their families.

COAS Asim Munir concluded, “We have to synergise our efforts for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Pakistan Army will continue to play its role in ensuring peace and stability in KPK to provide a secure environment for economic development”.

Earlier upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

During his visit, the army chief had an interactive session with the respectable women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during ‘KPK Women Symposium – 2023’.

COAS also attended the meeting of the Provincial Apex Committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister KP, Muhammad Azam Khan.

While addressing the participants of the women’s symposium, COAS said that women have played a positive and important role in the progress of the country throughout the history of Pakistan.

COAS Munir highlighted that women’s role in Pakistan’s progress and development is quintessential and most important.

He remarked that the women of KPK have continued to face multi-faceted challenges due to the prolonged fight against terrorism, however, they have proven their resilience, commitment and bravery in the face of all odds.

COAS Munir encouraged the women to take part in the progress and development of KPK and Newly Merged Districts.