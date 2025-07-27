web analytics
Pakistan Champions beat West Indies by 49 runs in LWC 2025

Pakistan Champions emerged victorious in Pak champ vs WI champ match of World Championship of Legends, currently underway in England.

Batting first, Pakistan Champions set a formidable target by scoring 200 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, the West Indies Champions could only manage 151 runs for the loss of 7 wickets.

Kamran Akmal starred with the bat for Pakistan, smashing a brilliant century—113 runs off 62 balls—while captain Mohammad Hafeez contributed 23 runs.

For West Indies, Chadwick Walton top-scored with 42 runs, while William Perkins and Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 30 runs each.

Earlier, Pakistan Champions had also defeated South Africa Champions by 31 runs and secured a victory over England in their opening match.

Chasing a daunting 198-run target, South Africa Champions could only score 167-9 in their allocated 20 overs.

With win over West Indies, Pakistan have further strengthened their position in the tournament standings.

Read more: Pakistan thrash South Africa in WCL 2025 clash

Playing XIs

South Africa Champions: Hashim Amla, Henry Davids, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jean-Paul Duminy, Morne van Wyk (wk), Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Aaron Phangiso (c), Hardus Viljoen, Duanne Olivier

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal(w), Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez(c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz

