Pak ID: NADRA app announces new modern features

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced two modern features in the latest version (5.5.7) of the Pak ID mobile app to better facilitate citizens, ARY News reported.

The updated features include passport capture/upload and swift biometric verification, both designed to streamline the application process.

Key Enhancements:

Global Accessibility: Citizens from 193 countries can now apply for any visa category with increased ease.

Automated Data Entry:

Users can now upload a photo of their passport or capture it directly through the app. The system automatically extracts essential information, such as the user’s name, passport number, and expiry date.

Advanced Biometrics:

Version 5.5.7 introduces a dedicated biometric verification section, allowing for seamless facial recognition across all application categories.

To access these new features, users can update their Pak ID app or download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to enjoy a faster, smarter, and more efficient experience.

Two modern features of capture, biometrics introduced in NADRA Pak Mob ID

The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) on Sunday issued a complete list of over 3,000 e-sahulat franchises set up across the country to serve consumers.

The list also contains information about the owners of these franchises.

The NADRA officials have said that these franchises offer a variety of services to people such as the issuance of a computerized national identity card (CNIC), the renewal of the old one and other facilities. Read More: NADRA issues list of e-sahulat centre set up across Pakistan

Similarly, they have informed that parents can also obtain B-forms (child birth certificates) for their kids under 10 years of age, while the CNICs of dead persons are also cancelled at these centers.

The officials have said that the people living in far-flung areas will no longer need to visit the NADRA offices since these franchises will offer them all the facilities they require.