Pak Navy successfully test-fires surface-to-air missiles in night

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Thursday exhibited an excellent display of firing surface-to-air missiles in the night.

Pakistan Navy spokesperson said Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the firing of missiles by air defence units.

The spokesperson said the missiles fired by Pak Navy successfully hit their targets. He said firing of these missiles was proof of Pak Navy’s combat readiness and operational capabilities.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi said Pakistan Navy was fully capable of thwarting any aggression against the country. He expressed his complete confidence in the combat readiness of Pak Navy.

Read more: Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires surface to air missiles

Earlier in the month of April, Pak Navy had successfully test fired missile in the North Arabian Sea.

According to Pak Navy spokesperson, the indigenously developed Cruise Missile has Anti-Ship and Land Attack capability. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff witnessed the live firing onboard Pakistan Navy Ship.

Comments