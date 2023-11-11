Mohammad Amir says Babar Azam can still set an example

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir revealed how Pakistan captain Babar Azam can set an example for others amid criticism of his performances and the side’s elimination from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Pakistan were knocked from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 based on net run rate.

Many former cricketers, experts and vast sections of social media had called for Babar Azam’s resignation as Pakistan captain. Now, pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim are the latest to join the list of those wanting the Pakistan captain to step down as the frontman.

The left-arm pacer – on a private channel’s show – said Babar Azam should set an example by resigning or he will have to step down one day, whether he wants it or not.

The left-handed all-rounder said he would advise Babar Azam to step down as captain because a captain who cannot deliver in a World Cup should himself leave captaincy. It is not only about Babar, any player who fails to deliver as a captain should step down.

The right-handed batter scored 320 runs from nine matches at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 82.90. The Pakistan captain scored four half-centuries with his 74 against Afghanistan being his top score.

