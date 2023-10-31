Watch: Shane Watson’s hilarious reaction to Fakhar Zaman’s six during PAK v BAN

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson’s reaction to one of Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman’s six against Bangladesh in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Kolkata’s Eden Garden became a talking point on social media.

In the fifth over of Pakistan’s innings, the left-handed batter smashed Taskin Ahmed’s length over the boundary for a massive six. The pacer, while in disbelief, accepted the result with a smile.

The six was cheered by fans at Eden Gardens but Shane Watson, who was doing commentary in the fixture with India’s Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis of Pakistan, was amazed by the shot.

The shot also took Ravi Shastri and Waqar Younis by surprise.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets on Tuesday to keep alive their slim hopes of making the Cricket World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing just 205 to win, the 1992 champions reached their target with 105 balls to spare and seven wickets intact. Fakhar Zaman made 81 and fellow opener Abdullah Shafique scored 68.

Pakistan now have three victories from seven matches but still need to defeat New Zealand and England and also hope other results fall in their favour if they are to make the last four.

