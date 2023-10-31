Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman on Tuesday opened up on his match-winning performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The 33-year-old left-hander played only his second match of the tournament after being sidelined with a knee injury.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was named Player of the Match for his 81-run knock against Bangladesh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

After the fixture, the left-handed batter said Green Shirts were anxiously waiting for the victory.

“Every win in the World Cup boosts the confidence and our aim is to win the remaining two matches,” he said. “Our target is semi-final.”

Fakhar Zaman admitted the defeat to India earlier in the tournament had been a body-blow but the team had gained new confidence by pushing South Africa all the way.

Pakistan fought hard against the Proteas only to lose by a narrow one-wicket margin in Chennai on Friday.

“That loss to India made the difference, every match against India does but we fought well in the South Africa match and that fight gave us much-needed rhythm,” he added.

The opening batter also said the impact of his injury was not as severe as first feared.

“I was batting well in the nets and had the team needed me before I would have played but my aim is to always score runs that help the team win,” he added.

Related – Watch: Shane Watson’s hilarious reaction to Fakhar Zaman’s six during Pakistan-Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture