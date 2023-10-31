35.9 C
Ravi Shastri trolled after Shaheen Afridi sets ODI record

Web Desk
By Web Desk
India cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri was getting trolled after Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi became the quickest fast bowler to take 100 wickets in ODI cricket during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

The left-arm pacer returned with match-winning figures of 3-23 in nine overs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh. He reached the milestone by dismissing Tanzid Hasan in the first over to achieve this feat.

 

He bested Mitchell Starc’s previous record of 52 matches by reaching the 100-wicket mark in just 51 games.

Following his achievement, former India coach Ravi Shastri came under fire for his previous comments on the Pakistan pacer.

Former cricketer, on an India sports channel remarked that Shaheen Afridi should not be compared to legendary Pakistan cricketer Wasim Akram.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He’s a good bowler, but no need to overhype him. When he’s just good enough, no need to forcefully say he’s an unbelievable bowler,” Ravi Shastri had said.

Here is what netizens had to say about Shaheen Afridi on the back of his performance against Bangladesh.

It is pertinent to mention that former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez had responded to Ravi Shastri’s comments about Shaheen Afridi after the latter bagged a five-wicket haul against Australia in the tournament.

“Shaheen’s fifer is a statement to those comments, which someone has made sitting somewhere. Don’t compare Shaheen [Afridi] to anyone. Shaheen [Afridi] knows how he has to perform. When ball was going all over the park [against Australia], he made an impact and gave Pakistan hope for a victory,” he said.

